The Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly rejected Greece's irrational continental shelf claims spurred on by Turkey's seismic exploration vessel Oruç Reis's activity in the Eastern Mediterranean and urged Greek authorities to heed calls for dialogue.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said Turkey had previously announced its exploration activities scheduled for July 21, 2020, in a NAVTEX and that Turkey's first seismic exploration vessel, the Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa, had previously carried out exploration activities in the same area.

The ministry noted that Greece's maximalist continental shelf claims are based on islands far from its mainland are against international law, legal precedents and court decisions.

"Greece's claim to a 40,000-square-kilometer (15,450-square-mile) continental shelf through an island 2 kilometers away from Anatolia and 580 kilometers away from the Greek mainland is not rational and contradicts international law," the ministry statement read, adding that Ankara has rejected the Greek claims.

The ministry also reiterated calls for dialogue and said Turkey would continue to protect its rights and interests in line with international law.

Athens and Greek Cypriots have opposed Turkey's activities, threatening to arrest the ships' crews and enlisting EU leaders to join their criticism.

The island of Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when a Greek Cypriot coup took place after decades of violence against the island's Turkish community and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power. It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including the latest initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the U.K. that collapsed in 2017.

The Barbaros Hayreddin Paşa, bought from Norway in 2013, has been conducting exploration in the Mediterranean since April 2017. The Oruç Reis joined Turkey's exploration activities in the region at the end of August.