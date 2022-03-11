The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday rejected the Arab League's "unfounded allegations" against Turkey.

In a statement, the ministry condemned the allegations toward Turkey contained in some of the resolutions and the communique adopted at the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the Arab League held on March 9, 2022.

"It is obvious that these obsolete and malicious approaches, which are not compatible with the realities and the dynamics of the region, do not contribute to the solution of the problems in the Arab geography," the statement added.

Noting that Turkey "executes its fight against threats to its national security and interests within the framework of the principles and norms of international law," the ministry said: "There is no doubt or question about this."

"All these efforts of Turkey are also aimed at safeguarding the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political unity of the Arab countries," the ministry added.

"The Arab League is expected to reflect the will of the noble people represented by this organization, rather than being an instrument for the individual agendas of some of its members," said the ministry, pointing out that Turkey's place in the hearts of friendly and brotherly Arab peoples is apparent today.

Stating that member states that continue to object to or make reservations on the aforementioned resolutions are aware of Turkey's contributions and are conscious of the importance of cooperation with the country, the ministry said: "Turkey stands ready to work with all Arab League member states that demonstrate the desire and will to cooperate through a positive agenda and common sense, with a view to establishing lasting stability and prosperity in the region."

On March 9, the foreign ministers of Arab League member countries convened in Egypt's capital Cairo. The League's Council of Foreign Ministers passed a resolution at the meeting. The resolution condemned Turkey for allegedly interfering in the internal affairs of Arab countries, calling on Ankara to stop acts "threatening the stability and security in the Middle East." Moreover, the statement also said Turkey should stop interfering in North African countries such as Libya, Iraq and Syria.

The secretary-general of the Arab League had accused Turkey and Iran of being involved in the conflict. Condemning Turkey about its Syria operation, Egypt called the Arab League to an extraordinary meeting.

Arab countries described Turkey's operation in Syria as a "clear violation" of the principles of the United Nations Convention and the resolutions of the Security Council, and the Arab League also welcomed the establishment of a committee on "Turkish intervention in the internal affairs of Arab countries."

The meeting also discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine, citing "the need to reach a diplomatic solution" in a final statement. However, the organization's chief, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said that the war "must not let us forget the Arab crises that are not over."

Arab countries are divided over the issue of a return of Syria to the Arab League, following its suspension in 2011 due to the civil war.