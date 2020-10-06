The Foreign Ministry criticized a decision by Canada to suspend military exports permits to Turkey over the ongoing conflict in Armenian-occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, saying that it amounts to double standards.

In a statement, the ministry said Canada's decision is an indicator of its double standards toward Azerbaijan's rightful struggle to liberate its lands from Armenian occupation for the past three decades as the country continues to export arms to countries militarily involved in the Yemen conflict, even though it has come under criticism by the United Nations for doing so.

"While Canada does not see the harm in exporting arms to countries militarily involved in the Yemen crisis ... and presents the sales as a contribution to regional security, there cannot be any other explanation for its prevention of arms exports to its NATO ally," it said.

The ministry further criticized Canada's uncooperative stance toward Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

Turkey has a comprehensive export control regime and meticulously carries out its duties in line with the aforementioned regimes, the statement read, adding that Turkey expects Canada to avoid adopting a hypocritical policy and act without the influence and political calculations of anti-Turkey circles in the country.

Later in the day, Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) Chairperson Ismail Demir said in a Twitter message that Turkey's defense industry keeps improving despite efforts to block it and embargo decisions. He shared photos from leading Turkish defense firm ASELSAN's latest efforts to develop advanced-technology defense industry products.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Monday that his country suspended export permits to Turkey to further assess the situation.

"Canada continues to be concerned by the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting in shelling of communities and civilian casualties," Champagne said.

"Canada continues to be concerned by the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting in shelling of communities and civilian casualties," Champagne said.

He ordered an investigation of reports claiming that Canadian imaging and targeting systems on unmanned drones were being used by Azerbaijan in clashes with Armenia.

In 2019, Canada had announced that it had frozen the issuing of export permits for military shipments to Turkey after the country's counterterrorism operation in northern Syria. The decision was reversed in May.