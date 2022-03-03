There is a serious humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, but Turkey strives to provide assistance to the needy, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) coordinator in the country said Thursday.

Cüneyt Esmer, who arrived in Turkey as part of evacuation efforts, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he is thankful for the evacuation, but there is a tragedy in Ukraine as the lives of civilians, women, children and infants are threatened.

“Our ambassador is staying there. So far, many Ukrainian citizens came to Turkey with the buses organized by our embassy,” Esmer said, adding that Turkey continues to evacuate more people from the warzone.

He also noted that the embassy has opened its doors to Turkish citizens, who are provided with food. The embassy also provides assistance to Ukrainian, Azerbaijani, Turkmen and other citizens.

“Hopefully, this war ends and we can resume our work over there,” Esmer said.