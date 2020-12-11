Turkey on Friday summoned the Iranian ambassador over unfounded allegations made about President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to diplomatic sources.

Ambassador Mohammad Farazmand, the ambassador in the capital Ankara, was summoned by Turkey's Foreign Ministry to hear Ankara's condemnation of unfounded allegations against Turkey and Erdoğan as well as Iran's summoning of Turkey's envoy to Tehran, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Earlier Friday Iran summoned Turkey's ambassador to the country over a poem Erdoğan read out during a ceremony in Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Derya Örs was summoned by Iran's deputy foreign minister to be told Tehran's "harsh condemnation," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a written statement.

Örs was also told that Iran urgently expects an explanation, the statement added.

On Twitter, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed that the poem Erdoğan readout targeted Iran's territorial integrity.

On Thursday, Erdoğan attended a victory parade in Azerbaijan's capital Baku to mark the country's recent military success in liberating Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions from nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation.