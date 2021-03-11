Turkey to continue to defend Syria’s territorial integrity, protect civilians, fight terror groups, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Thursday.

Çavuşoğlu's remarks came during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha.

"Rather than trying to make arrangements with the Assad regime, the international community should look for ways to cooperate with Syrians," the foreign minister continued and added: "We should focus on having a political process, which is something that the regime will not commit to as long as it is still legitimized by the world."

Çavuşoğlu also said the ministers discussed how to contribute to long-lasting peace in Syria.

Underlining that the legitimate demands of the civilians were ignored, he said Syrians have been exposed to negative impacts of the conflict for over a decade.

He further thanked his Qatari counterpart and the country for the initiative.

Syria has been embroiled in a civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Over the past 10 years, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN officials.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R), Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani (C) and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (L) give a join press conference following a tripartite meeting on March 11, 2021 in Doha. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)

Lavrov, for his part, expressed that Russia, Turkey, and Qatar agree to fight separatist attempts in Syria.

"Today’s meeting is not an alternative to the Astana process. It’s just an attempt to contribute to the Syrian peace process," al-Thani said, regarding the questions of whether the Astana process has been replaced by this new initiative or not.

"Qatari, Russian, Turkish foreign ministers discuss the humanitarian situation in Syria, facilitation of aid deliveries," he continued.

Meanwhile, Çavuşoğlu also reiterated in the conference that Turkey has the right to purchase S-400 missiles as an independent country that produces 70% of its defense industry by itself.

The three released a joint statement after the meeting, saying that they reaffirm commitment to advancing political process in Syria facilitated by UN, rather than military solution.

"Turkey, Russia, Qatar stress need to facilitate safe, voluntary return of Syrian refugees, internally displaced persons," the statement continued.