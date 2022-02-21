Ankara believes that the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine should be resolved through peaceful means and dialogue, Turkey's Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop said Monday.

"Of course, this tension between Russia and Ukraine is not just a tension between the two countries, but as we all see, the whole world is involved," Şentop told reporters at the Turkish Embassy in Georgia's capital Tbilisi.

This situation poses serious risks both to the region and Europe in a broader sense, and perhaps to the whole world, Şentop added.

"Turkey has a very good ground for dialogue with both Ukraine and Russia," he said, adding that there will be mediation between the two countries to resolve the conflict through negotiation and dialogue, according to international law and agreements.

Underlining that Turkey is working hard to bring together the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, he said it would be better to act carefully to prevent tension and provocation.

Turkey has repeatedly shown its willingness to mediate between Ukraine and Russia to resolve the conflict via diplomatic means, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan saying a trilateral meeting could be held in Istanbul with the participation of leaders of both countries.

Tensions have been rising dramatically in eastern Ukraine, with a growing number of cease-fire violations, multiple shelling incidents and the evacuation of civilians from the pro-Russia separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Western countries say Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, prompting fears that it could be planning a military offensive against its ex-Soviet neighbor.

Moscow has repeatedly denied any plan to invade Ukraine and instead accused Western countries of undermining Russia's security through NATO's expansion toward its borders.

Stressing that the regional cooperation between Turkey and Georgia is at a high level, Şentop said Georgia's biggest trading partner is Turkey.

"Despite the pandemic, we have seen a significant increase in our trade volume, which has risen from $1.6 billion to $2.1 billion," he said.

He added that there are also strategic regional projects, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline and the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline.

"When we consider that Georgia is a friend, ally, and strategic partner with Turkey beyond its neighborhood, inter-parliamentary relations should be strengthened as well," he said, adding that the relationship between the two countries will pave the way for regional peace and stability.

As part of Şentop's official visit to Tbilisi, he held a closed-door meeting with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, and later with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

Şentop also met with his Georgian counterpart Shalva Papuashvili, and they exchanged views on inter-parliamentary cooperation, bilateral relations and regional and international developments.