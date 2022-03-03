"Our Turkish brothers are working shoulder to shoulder with us during the construction process of the new Uzbekistan. We evaluate our relations with Turkey based on the law of brotherhood," Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Ankara Alisher Azamhocayev said, expressing approval of the relations between the two countries on Thursday.

Turkey and Uzbekistan will mark the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship on Friday.

Emphasizing that diplomatic relations started between the two countries on March 4, 1992, Azamhocayev said: "As a matter of fact, the ties between our brotherly people go back much further. Therefore, we do not limit our relations to 30 years, we think that they date back to many centuries ... We consider our relations with Turkey based on brotherly law. Because Konya is as valuable to us as Bukhara, we appreciate Bursa as much as our Khiva, we love Ankara as much as Tashkent, and we appraise Istanbul like Samarkand."

Turkey became the country that established the most companies in Uzbekistan last year, the data of Uzbekistan's State Statistics Committee showed. According to the data, the number of companies with foreign capital reached 13,700 as of Jan. 1, with a total of 1,508 foreign capital companies operating in the country in 2021.

Referring to the bilateral economic relations between the two countries, Azamhocayev said, "I have full faith that we will reach our president's $5 billion target in the coming years."

He also highlighted the progression of bilateral relations gaining a strategic dimension with the spirit of brotherhood. "Our Turkish brothers are working shoulder to shoulder with us in the process of building the new Uzbekistan," he added.

The High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (YDSK), which was established on March 30, 2018, is expected to be held in Uzbekistan in the coming weeks. Azamhocayev emphasized the strategic importance of the council, foreseeing that it will open new horizons in bilateral relations.

Noting that they regularly organize cultural events in various regions of Turkey with the support of municipalities and associations, Azamhocayev stated that there are films shot jointly by the two countries while at the same time the "Uzbekistan Culture Days" event organized in Istanbul has attracted many people's interests.

"It can already be seen that 2022 will be full of close relations between our institutions. Currently, Turkish experts are successfully operating as consultants in most state ministries and institutions of Uzbekistan and contribute with their own knowledge and experience in the renewal process of our country. Generally, wherever you go to Uzbekistan, you will meet a Turkish brother who has come to work or do business," he said.

Expressing his sincere congratulations to all Turkish people on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Turkey, Azamhocayev said: "May the friendly and fraternal relations between our countries exist until the end of the world. Let Turkey, our strategic comrade and eternal friend, always exist, and our brotherhood not be touched."