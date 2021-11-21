Turkey welcomed the agreement reached in Sudan to form a transitional government of technocrats following a military takeover.

In a statement, the ministry said it welcomes the deal signed between Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and the military, which grants him complete freedom in forming a government of technocrats.

The ministry noted that Turkey will continue to stand by the people of Sudan and that the new government should try to meet the expectations of all segments of society, taking into consideration the protection of peace and stability in the country.

Earlier on Sunday, Sudan's military reinstated Hamdok and promised to release all political detainees after weeks of deadly unrest triggered by a coup, although large crowds took to the streets to reject any deal involving the army.

Under an agreement signed with military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Hamdok, first appointed after the overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a 2019 uprising, will lead a civilian government of technocrats for a transitional period.

The deal faces opposition from pro-democracy groups that have demanded full civilian rule ever since Bashir was ousted and have been angered by the deaths of dozens protesters in the weeks following the Oct. 25 coup.