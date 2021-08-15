Turkey will do everything in its power to help Afghanistan reach stability as soon as possible, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sunday.
Erdoğan was speaking at a naval ceremony in Istanbul with Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi.
Pakistan plays a vital role in ensuring peace and stability for Afghanistan, which has recently seen an increase in conflict, Erdoğan added.
“We are facing an increasing Afghan migrants wave. We will show all kinds of efforts for Afghanistan to reach stability as soon as possible. Therefore, our relations with Pakistan will continue,” the president also said.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.