Turkey will do everything in its power to help Afghanistan reach stability as soon as possible, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sunday.

Erdoğan was speaking at a naval ceremony in Istanbul with Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi.

Pakistan plays a vital role in ensuring peace and stability for Afghanistan, which has recently seen an increase in conflict, Erdoğan added.

“We are facing an increasing Afghan migrants wave. We will show all kinds of efforts for Afghanistan to reach stability as soon as possible. Therefore, our relations with Pakistan will continue,” the president also said.