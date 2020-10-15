Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun held a “productive” phone call with Azerbaijan’s presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev Thursday and reiterated continued support for Baku “in all areas.”

“We will continue to support Azerbaijan in all areas, including the fight against disinformation, as it strives to end Armenia’s illegal occupation in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Altun wrote on Twitter.

Hajiyev for his part wrote: “We reviewed our joint actions, cooperation to withstand black propaganda/disinformation conducted against our countries. The Azerbaijan-Turkey Media platform is an important initiative to consolidate our efforts.”

Nagorno-Karabakh has seen heavy fighting over recent weeks which has claimed the lives of 600 people, including civilians. The region is considered by the United Nations and international law to be part of Azerbaijan.

The clashes began on Sept. 27 when Armenian forces targeted civilian Azerbaijani settlements and military positions in the region, leading to casualties.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

Around 20% of Azerbaijan's territory has remained under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Multiple U.N. resolutions, as well as many international organizations, have demanded the withdrawal of the occupying forces.