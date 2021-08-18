Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will virtually attend a meeting on Thursday with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

According to a statement on Wednesday by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will participate at the "third ASEAN-Turkey Sectoral Dialogue Partnership Trilateral Meeting" on Aug. 19.

"ASEAN Chair Brunei Darussalam's II. Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi will attend the meeting," said the statement.

The meeting will address the current state of Turkey-ASEAN relations as well as concrete cooperation proposals for the upcoming period.

ASEAN – a regional bloc of 10 countries including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam – was founded on Aug. 8, 1967, in Bangkok.