Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will virtually attend a meeting on Thursday with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
According to a statement on Wednesday by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will participate at the "third ASEAN-Turkey Sectoral Dialogue Partnership Trilateral Meeting" on Aug. 19.
"ASEAN Chair Brunei Darussalam's II. Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi will attend the meeting," said the statement.
The meeting will address the current state of Turkey-ASEAN relations as well as concrete cooperation proposals for the upcoming period.
ASEAN – a regional bloc of 10 countries including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam – was founded on Aug. 8, 1967, in Bangkok.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.