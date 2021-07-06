Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay an official visit to Finland on July 7-8, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.

Çavuşoğlu and his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto will discuss "all aspects of Turkey-Finland bilateral relations," said the statement.

The two officials will also exchange "views on Turkey-EU relations as well as current regional and international developments."