Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay an official visit to Finland on July 7-8, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.
Çavuşoğlu and his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto will discuss "all aspects of Turkey-Finland bilateral relations," said the statement.
The two officials will also exchange "views on Turkey-EU relations as well as current regional and international developments."
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.