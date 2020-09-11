The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) condemned recent remarks by French President Emanuel Macron, who recently urged European countries to take a stance against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Engin Özkoç, CHP's Sakarya deputy and group deputy chairman, said his party condemned Macron for his remarks.

“No leader of any country can make inappropriate comments about the president of the Republic of Turkey,” Özkoç told a news conference at Parliament on Friday.

Özkoç continued by saying that no country has the right to interfere in the domestic political affairs of Turkey, as he said Macron’s statements were “certainly unacceptable.”

“Macron should know his place and refrain from using rhetoric that heightens tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Özkoç said.

Turkey Thursday slammed French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks targeting the country and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, saying that they reflected Macron’s colonialist reflexes.

Macron Thursday urged Europe to show a united front against the "unacceptable" conduct of Turkey as he prepared to host a summit of Mediterranean states expected to be dominated by growing tensions with Ankara.

Later on the same day, he said France sought to re-engage with Turkey in good faith.

France has strongly backed Greece in a growing standoff with Turkey over hydrocarbon resources and naval influence in the Eastern Mediterranean that has sparked fears of more severe conflict.