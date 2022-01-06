The Organization of Turkic States expressed its solidarity with Kazakhstan and pledged to provide assistance if necessary amid the ongoing turmoil following mass protests in the Central Asian country.

In a statement released Thursday, the Organization of Turkic States highlighted the importance of peace and stability in Kazakhstan, while voicing its trust that the brotherly Kazakh people will see a return to normalcy.

The statement noted that member states were ready to support the people and government of Kazakhstan as needed while offering condolences for those who lost their lives.

The protests began Sunday in Zhanaozen, a city in the west where government resentment had built in the wake of a 2011 strike by oil workers, resulting in police fatally shooting at least 15 people. Protests spread across the country in the following days, and on Tuesday large demonstrations were carried out in Nur-Sultan and Almaty, the former capital.

The protests have grown violent over the last two days, prompting the government's resignation and rumors that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stepped down. The president said Wednesday he would soon propose reforms for the political system without elaborating further.

The country declared a state of emergency on Wednesday as Tokayev requested the help of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Kazakhstan's armed forces have been called in to restore order and break up the riots over energy prices, Tokayev added. He also announced that Almaty's airport was back under government control after protestors reportedly occupied the facility the day prior.