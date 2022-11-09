The upcoming summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Friday, will focus on key issues of multilateral cooperation among members.

Hosted by President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the summit is expected to be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, President of Kazakhstan Kasım-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, former President of Turkmenistan and Chairperson of the Halk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and OTS Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev.

Devoted to the theme of “New Era for the Turkic Civilization: Toward Common Development and Prosperity,” it will generate a high-level platform for the discussion of the intensive agenda of the organization, where the leaders will take decisions on a number of important issues as well as finalize various agreements and official documents of OTS projects in the fields of economy, trade, transport and customs.

According to a written statement by the OTS, leaders will exchange views on several political and economic developments in the region and beyond.

“At the end of the Summit program, the Chairmanship-in-Office of the Organization will pass from Türkiye to Uzbekistan and the Heads of State will ink the Samarkand Declaration together with a series of resolutions including the managerial appointments at the OTS Secretariat,” the statement added.