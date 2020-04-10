A Turkish state-run aid agency has delivered aid packages to North Macedonia, Lebanon and Tunisia in order to assist in the international effort to stem the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In North Macedonia, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) distributed 2,500 packages of food, cleaning and hygiene products with the help of a local nongovernmental organization.

Turkey's Ambassador to Skopje Hasan Mehmet Sekizkök thanked TİKA and emphasized the importance of collaboration in these difficult times.

TİKA also sent help packages to Lebanon as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The campaign was initiated by the Turkish Embassy in Beirut to help over 600 families in need living in the cities of Tripoli and Akkar.

Hakan Çakıl, the Turkish ambassador to Beirut, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the move showed Turkey's desire to contribute to the Lebanese people's efforts to stem the spread of the pandemic across the country at a time when the whole world is struggling against the virus.

TİKA will also provide medical equipment to Lebanon in the following days, including masks, sterilization machines for medical goggles and gloves.

In Tunisia, TİKA sent a medical screening device to a hospital in the country.

The hospital in the capital's Aryana region was chosen by the Tunisian Health Ministry, with the agency contributing "a radiological screening system, DXR panel detector and a laser printer," a statement from TİKA's Tunisia office said.

TİKA is also preparing a project with the Tunisian National Crafts Office in order to support the production of masks and protective clothing in the country, the agency's Tunisia coordinator Saliha Tuna said.