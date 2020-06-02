Turkey's state-run aid agency, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), has delivered 70,000 face masks and 1,000 medical overalls to Tajikistan to help the country in its fight to tackle the coronavirus.

The aid delivery from TIKA was acknowledged by Tajikistan's deputy health minister, who said the medical supplies were a "significant contribution to the country's fight against the pandemic."

Saida Umarzoda said TIKA had carried out many projects across the country, including the establishment of the Disability Rehabilitation Center, the renovation of the Pediatric Infection Hospital in Tursunzade province and the founding of the Contemporary Diabetes Academy.

The protective gear will be distributed to health care workers as well as customs and border guards in the high-risk category, she added.

Tajikistan has confirmed 4,013 virus cases, including 47 deaths and 2,089 recoveries thus far, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Turkey has sent medical aid to at least 80 countries as part of its contribution to the global solidarity efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, while two-thirds of the countries in the world, or close to 70%, had requested assistance from Turkey.

Turkey has made a name for itself over the last decade for its humanitarian efforts and has been prominent in sending medical aid packages to many corners of the globe throughout the pandemic period.