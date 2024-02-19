First lady Emine Erdoğan and Azerbaijan’s First Lady and Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva held a meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday, where they discussed a number of issues, including cooperation initiatives in the field of environment.

Aliyeva was visiting Türkiye with her husband Ilham Aliyev, on their first official visit following the Feb. 7 election.

The two first ladies discussed cooperation in the Zero Waste initiative.

First lady Emine Erdoğan congratulated her Azerbaijani counterpart on the election victory and expressed best wishes for the Azerbaijani people.