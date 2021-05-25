A Turkish media group and an Azerbaijan-based news agency have established a joint platform to boost media ties between the two countries, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Tuesday.

Turkey’s Albayrak Media Group and Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency announced the establishment of "Turkic.World" at a ceremony launching the digital project.

Turkey’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bağcı, Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Executive Director Ahmad Ismayilov, Ömer Karaca, head of Albayrak Media Digital, Azerbaijani parliamentarians and media executives were present.

Speaking at the event, Bağcı said Turkey will support all initiatives for the development of cooperation in the field of media between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

He emphasized the importance of the media in expressing the truth.

Ismayilov also said that Turkish media showed great support to Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, adding that with the reports of Turkish journalists from the region, Azerbaijan’s voice was heard around the world.

Ismayilov underlined that Azerbaijan prioritizes developing media relations between the two countries, noting that the cooperation between Albayrak Media Group and Trend News Agency will greatly contribute to the cooperation between the two countries in the field of media.

Azerbaijani lawmaker Sevil Mikayilova said Turkish journalists worked shoulder to shoulder with their Azerbaijani colleagues in the war zone.

Touching on the importance of the coordinated response to the oppression and smear campaigns against Turkey and Azerbaijan, Mikayilova said the new digital platform introduced today is a historic step.

Speaking to AA, Karaca said that with the news site, they aim to inform the public of both countries about Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The project will be very important in terms of conveying true news, he added.

The project will not be limited to only Turkey and Azerbaijan as they are aiming for the participation of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and other Turkic republics.