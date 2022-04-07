A Turkish court confirmed the transfer of the murder trial of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Last week, the justice ministry said that the government will recommend that an Istanbul court close a trial in absentia against 26 Saudi nationals charged in the slaying of Khashoggi.

A panel of judges hearing the case made no ruling on the surprise request by the prosecutor but said it would seek the Justice Ministry’s opinion. The trial was adjourned until April 7.

Amnesty International has urged Turkey to press ahead with the trial, arguing that the case would be placed under wraps if moved to Saudi Arabia.

Khashoggi, who wrote critically about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), disappeared on Oct. 2, 2018, after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, seeking documents that would allow him to marry his Turkish fiancee. He never came out.

Turkish officials allege that the Saudi national, who was a United States resident, was killed and then dismembered with a bone saw inside the consulate by a team of Saudi agents sent to Istanbul. His body has not been found.

Turkey began prosecuting the defendants in absentia in 2020 after Saudi Arabia rejected requests for their extradition.

In arguing for the transfer, the prosecutor told the court that the Saudi chief public prosecutor’s office requested the Turkish proceedings be transferred to the kingdom in a letter dated March 13 and that international warrants issued by Ankara against the defendants be lifted.

The prosecutor said that because the arrest warrants cannot be executed and defense statements cannot be taken, the case would remain inconclusive in Turkey.