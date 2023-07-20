A court in Türkiye's capital Ankara issued an arrest warrant for far-right Danish politician Rasmus Paludan, who burnt a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm back in January and amid repeated attacks on the Muslim holy book.

The incident, which took place on Jan. 21, sparked outrage and condemnation across the Islamic world.

The investigation launched by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office against Paludan on the charge of "publicly insulting the religious values" is ongoing.

As part of the investigation, the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office requested Paludan's arrest to obtain his testimony regarding the Quran-burning incident.

Upon evaluating the request, the Ankara 8th Criminal Court of Peace issued an arrest warrant for the Danish politician.

There has been a surge in attacks on the Muslim holy book.

Last month, Sweden-based Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika also burnt pages of the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque, sparking a wave of resentment and anger across the Muslim world.

On Thursday, he trampled on a copy of the Quran on a grassy area near the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm. Two protestors set fire to the Quran out of view of spectators and cameras. Iraq expelled the Swedish envoy over the hateful incident, as Stockholm's embassy in Baghdad was stormed.