The families of Turkish Cypriots killed in a string of decades-old attacks by EOKA terrorists have filed a police complaint against the gruesome murders after the suspects' confessions were aired on television, according to local media Tuesday.

On behalf of the families, Gürsel Baran, head of the Association of Martyrs Families and War Veterans in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), filed the complaint at the General Directorate of Security in the TRNC.

Members of the Greek Cypriot terrorist group claimed responsibility for the killings in a confession aired on television last Thursday.

Neoptolemos Leftis and Athos Petridis, the two former members of the EOKA terror group, admitted to killing 68 Turks and "throwing them into a pit" in the 1960s.

"We killed 10 Turks for each lost Greek Cypriot ... Even today they ask me the graveyards of these Turks. How will you find it? So many years have passed," Leftis told Omega TV.

Recalling the confession, Baran said the families of the victims will approach the United Nations, European Union and European Court of Human Rights, Turkish News Agency-Cyprus (TAK) reported.

The EOKA was responsible for attacks on Turkish Cypriots between 1957-1974, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.