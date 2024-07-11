The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) wants to open the Gazimağusa Port to the access of the members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), TRNC Public Works and Transport Minister Erhan Arıklı said that as an observer member of the OTS, they applied a year ago to include Gazimağusa Port in the "OTS Sister Ports" program.

The application of TRNC was re-discussed at the Informal Summit of OTS Heads of State held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city on June 5, he added.

Arıklı noted there are a total of eight ports in the "OTS Sister Ports" program, including two from Türkiye, and they are striving for Gazimagusa Port to be the ninth port in the program.

Arıklı pointed out the increasing share of sea transportation in world trade volume every year, saying the inclusion of Gazimağusa Port in the program would be beneficial for both the TRNC and other OTS members.

Hoping that their application to include Gazimagusa Port in the "OTS Sister Ports" program will be accepted, Arıklı expected the support of Türkiye in this regard.

The development of political, cultural, and commercial relations among OTS members would contribute to global stability both regionally and globally, stressed Arikli, adding: "We want Gazimağusa Port, the most fortified place in the Eastern Mediterranean, to be a base for Turkic states."

"Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, who want to participate in world trade, should be able to use Gazimağusa Port as if it were their own port."

"We want to benefit from the increasing maritime trade worldwide and also want this situation to benefit our country politically," he added.