Türkiye's delegation and the delegations of many other countries walked out in protest as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who's accused of carrying out genocide in Gaza, addressed the U.N. General Assembly on Friday.

Netanyahu entered the hall and approached the podium to address the 79th session of the assembly.

Led by Türkiye's permanent representative to the U.N., Ambassador Ahmet Yıldız, the delegation left the hall before Netanyahu began his address.

Many other delegations joined the protest by Türkiye's representatives and also walked out of the hall.

Criticism has arisen over allowing the U.N. address by Netanyahu, for whom International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan is seeking an arrest warrant for alleged "war crimes."