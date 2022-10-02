Turkish diplomacy is having its most successful period in recent centuries, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted on Saturday as Ankara is strengthening its axis by simultaneously maintaining diplomatic relations on the basis of national interests.

"Türkiye does not have the luxury of closing in, isolating itself from the outside world and watching the events in its region by sitting on the fence," Erdoğan said at Parliament in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan described Ankara's policy as "constructive and active," taking initiative in solving global and regional problems.

He underlined that Türkiye does not "seek escalation" with other countries, nor would it "yield to pressure no matter where it comes from."

"We strongly defend Türkiye's rights in all areas with an honorable, patient, determined and prudent attitude," he said, vowing not to harm the nation's dignity.

Erdoğan also said that a climate of diplomatic normalization had begun to make progress in Türkiye's vicinity, the Middle East.

"Our relations with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel are developing on the basis of mutual interests, and a similar process is underway with Egypt," Erdoğan said.

He reiterated the importance of the Palestinian cause for Türkiye and that Ankara would always stand with the Palestinians.

Erdoğan also voiced support for Azerbaijan, underlining that Türkiye was doing its part to ensure lasting peace in that country's region.

"Through the special representatives we have appointed, we have demonstrated our will to take our relations with Armenia to a new level. Armenia should make good use of the peace opportunity we are extending," he stressed.

About the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Erdoğan said Türkiye had opted for peace, dialogue and being a "fair referee."

"Given our close relations with both countries, we preferred to strive to end the war instead of fanning the fire and inciting sedition," he said.

“The U.N., whose prestige has been shaken due to its inadequacy in the face of global crises, saw one of its greatest achievements in recent years through this agreement resulting from the intensive efforts of our country," Erdoğan said.

Also, he said, a recent prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine under Ankara's initiative has moved Turkish diplomacy up to a "much higher league."

"In our contacts on the occasion of the 77th General Assembly of the U.N., we were pleased to see the level achieved by Turkish foreign policy.

Most recently, Türkiye enabled a prisoner swap between the warring countries.

One of the most important outcomes of Turkish mediation was when Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul to reopen certain Ukrainian ports to release grain that had been stuck for months because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war – a development that has been crucial in responding to a growing global food crisis.

Türkiye is one of the most active countries working to ensure a permanent cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia. Its delicately balanced act of assuming a role as a mediator by keeping communication channels with both warring sides open provides a glimmer of hope in diplomatic efforts to find a solution and achieve peace in the Ukraine crisis.

With its unique position of having friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye has won widespread praise for its push to end the war.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, it also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing through them.

In a breakthrough, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for peace talks in Istanbul on March 29 as the war entered its second month, with casualties piling up on both sides.

Türkiye also hosted the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine in Antalya in March.

"We have personally witnessed that the steps taken by our country in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the migration issue, humanitarian aid, the fight against terrorism and peacekeeping have won the appreciation of the whole world," Erdoğan added.

Greek provocations

Turning to the Eastern Mediterranean and the divided island of Cyprus, the Turkish president stressed that the island is home to two separate states and peoples.

Erdoğan underlined that isolation and embargoes must come to an end on the island and that all promises on the international recognition of Turkish Cypriots must be honored.

He also reiterated Türkiye's refusal to accept a recent decision by the U.S. to lift an arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus.

Last month, the U.S. State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken had lifted defense trade restrictions for Greek Cyprus for the fiscal year 2023 – a move seen by Ankara as favoring the Greek Cypriot administration and negatively affecting the fragile balance on the divided island.

Türkiye said it will reinforce its military presence in northern Cyprus after the United States lifted defense trade restrictions.

Tension has risen in recent months between Greece and Turkey, fellow members of the NATO defense alliance, which have long feuded over maritime borders and energy exploration rights in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean seas.

Türkiye on Monday lodged a protest with the U.S. and Greece over the unlawful deployment of armored vehicles on Aegean islands with nonmilitary status.

"The encouragement shown to Greece, which is arming islands with non-military status in Aegean, goes against all reason, belief," Erdoğan said, adding that it also contradicts the "idea of an alliance."

The president said pursuing a policy of provocation and tension in the region would not be in anybody's interest.

"On every occasion, we repeat that we know who unleashed Greece on us once again after 100 years and that we are aware of the game that is being played," he added.

Erdoğan called on the Greek leadership to refrain from provocations that would lead it and its people to disaster.

Sweden, Finland's efforts

Referring to Sweden and Finland's bids to join NATO, Erdoğan said Türkiye had clearly shown its commitment to the fight against terrorism during NATO's most recent enlargement.

Türkiye will not ratify Sweden and Finland's NATO membership bids unless the two Nordic countries "keep their promises," Erdoğan warned.

For Sweden and Finland to become NATO members, their applications must be ratified by all 30 NATO members. So far, 28 have already done so – only Türkiye and Hungary have votes still pending.

Ankara is "monitoring" Sweden and Finland's efforts in fulfilling their commitments and "can not make concessions" on the issue of fighting terrorism, Erdoğan said.

"We will maintain our principled and resolute stance until the commitments made to our country are upheld," the Turkish leader added, without elaborating.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO in June, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine.

However, Türkiye voiced objections to the membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

A trilateral memorandum at the NATO Madrid summit signed among the countries in June stipulates that Finland and Sweden will not provide support to the YPG/PYD, the PKK's Syrian offshoot or to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) – the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye.

Sweden and Finland agreed earlier this summer to assure Türkiye of their support against security risks.

Among Türkiye’s demands were the repatriation of some suspects and Sweden lifting its arms embargo.

Sweden said on Friday that it is ready to supply weapons to Türkiye as part of its bid to join NATO.

A Swedish delegate is expected in Ankara next week for negotiations.