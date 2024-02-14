First lady Emine Erdoğan and Egypt's first lady Entissar Amer visited the Egyptian Red Crescent headquarters in Cairo to see its humanitarian aid efforts for Gaza, which is currently undergoing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe due to Israel's monthslong ruthless attacks.

"I received information about the activities of Red Crescent and its aid efforts for Gaza," Erdoğan said on X, posting pictures from the visit.

"Since Oct. 7, we appreciate the efforts of Egyptian institutions and civil society associations to deliver humanitarian aid to our Palestinian brothers," she added.

The Turkish first lady said so far, in coordination with the Egyptian Red Crescent, over 7,000 tons of aid supplies had been delivered to Gaza from Türkiye via planes and ships.

In Türkiye many civil society organizations collaborate with Egyptian NGOs and the Egyptian Red Crescent through disaster agency AFAD and the Turkish Red Crescent to provide assistance, Erdoğan said.

Türkiye will continue its efforts to ensure uninterrupted aid to war-torn Gaza, she said, adding: "I extend my gratitude to everyone who contributed to aid" for the blockaded enclave.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan paid a visit to Cairo on Wednesday for a historic official visit, part of a continuing effort to develop bilateral ties.

Last July, Türkiye and Egypt raised their diplomatic ties and appointed ambassadors. Ties between the two countries had been at the level of charges d'affaires since 2013.