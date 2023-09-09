Türkiye's first lady, Emine Erdoğan, on Saturday met with the spouses of G-20 leaders in India's capital, New Delhi.

On the sidelines of the G-20 Leaders' Summit, the Indian Foreign Minister's wife, Kyoko Jaishankar, welcomed the spouses of the world leaders attending the summit.

Erdoğan and other spouses visited Nanaji Deshmukh Plant Phenomics Center, where she received information about the studies conducted to enhance crop productivity and environmental sustainability as well as plants.

"At the center dedicated to the study of plant characteristics, we have been provided with insights regarding plant species and the studies conducted to enhance agricultural yield and promote environmental sustainability," Erdoğan said on X/Twitter.

At the end of the visit, the spouses attended a family photo shoot.

Later, Erdoğan visited the National Gallery of Modern Art, where she examined the Indian Arts and Crafts Exhibition and received information from the authorities.