Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday held phone calls with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Iraq’s Fouad Hussain.

Sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in the call with Abdelatty, Fidan discussed developments in the U.S.-Iran cease-fire negotiations. The conversation focused on the current state of cease-fire talks and preparations for another round of negotiations in the coming days.

The two ministers exchanged views on the negotiation process and the agenda expected to be addressed in future discussions, as diplomatic efforts continue to secure a lasting cease-fire in the Middle East.

With Hussain, Fidan discussed bilateral ties and regional developments, sources said. Fidan on Monday hailed the "sincerity" of the U.S. and Iran on achieving a cease-fire. However, he warned that Israel may disrupt the process. Fidan also pointed out Israel's emerging "state strategy" of finding "new enemies" in the region, such as Türkiye. The minister has been at the forefront of Türkiye's peace diplomacy, contacting relevant parties to achieve a cease-fire in the US-Israel-Iran war.

Türkiye’s top diplomat led a diplomatic blitz by Ankara to mediate the conflict. This week, he will attend a quadrilateral meeting with foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Türkiye.