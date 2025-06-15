Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday. Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said the two ministers discussed the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. Fidan told Lavrov that the conflict was worrying and the only way to end the conflict, as well as the nuclear dispute that pitted Iran against world powers, was diplomacy.

Israel and Iran traded fire for a third straight day on Sunday, with rising casualties and expanding targets marking an escalation in the conflict between the longtime adversaries.

Fidan was engaged in phone diplomacy since Israel launched the first attacks on Iran on Friday, talking to his counterparts in the region. Türkiye is a staunch critic of Israel’s genocidal policies targeting Palestinians and long accused Tel Aviv of attempts to expand its conflict to a wider region.