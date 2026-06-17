Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held phone calls with Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and Egypt’s Badr Abdelatty on Wednesday.

Sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the talks focused on negotiations to complement a lasting peace between Iran and the United States.

Along with Egypt and others, Türkiye is among the countries that strived to bring the sides to the negotiation table. Their efforts contributed to Pakistan’s diplomatic steps to ensure an end to the conflict that began in February.

Pakistan has been mediating between the two sides since securing a cease-fire on April 8, weeks after the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.

Islamabad in April hosted the highest-level talks between the U.S. and Iran since the two severed diplomatic ties in 1979, represented by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Bagher Qalibaf.

Leaders of Australia, Türkiye, Qatar, Japan, Kuwait, Italy, the Netherlands and the U.K. appreciated Pakistan's and other countries' roles in reaching the landmark agreement.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan thanked Pakistan for "its exceptional mediation efforts" and appreciated "the support provided to diplomatic initiatives by Qatar and Saudi Arabia."

Türkiye "will continue to support all efforts aimed at establishing peace, stability and tranquility in our region and contribute to lasting solutions based on diplomacy and international law," he said in a social media post.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump and the mediators from Pakistan, Qatar and elsewhere "who have contributed to this breakthrough."

Iran's Supreme National Security Council, in a statement, expressed gratitude to Pakistan and Qatar for their mediation efforts.

China also backed the role of Islamabad and commended Pakistan for its mediation, which brought the two parties to agree to a peace deal that will be signed in Switzerland on Friday.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also thanked Pakistan and other parties that "contributed to creating the conditions conducive to reaching this understanding."

"We extend our thanks to our brothers in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, as well as to all regional and international parties that contributed to creating the conditions conducive to reaching this understanding," he said in a statement.