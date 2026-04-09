Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by phone with Kuwait’s foreign minister, Sheikh Jarrah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, on Thursday to discuss regional developments and the latest situation surrounding a temporary cease-fire, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The sources said the two officials exchanged views on ongoing tensions in the region and recent efforts aimed at maintaining the cease-fire and preventing further escalation.

No further details of the conversation were immediately disclosed.

Fidan has continued an intense round of telephone diplomacy over the past weeks with multiple counterparts, as well as regional and international officials, aiming to end the conflict since it broke out on Feb. 28 following the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran.

Moreover, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has recently held a series of calls with more than 20 world leaders to support a cease-fire in the Iran conflict and push for lasting regional stability.

He also spoke with leaders from the Gulf and Muslim world, including Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Erdoğan also held talks with Kuwait’s Emir, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Iraqi Kurdish Regional Government President Nechirvan Barzani, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sudan’s Sovereignty Council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The calls were part of an intensive diplomatic effort to prevent further escalation following Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation, and to ensure the cease-fire evolves into a sustainable peace process.