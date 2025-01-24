Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan hosted the EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas for a meeting in the capital Ankara on Friday.

It marks Kallas’ first visit to Türkiye since she took office last December.

Ahead of the meeting, Kallas said on X: “Glad to be in Ankara today. I am looking forward to meaningful discussions with political leaders and civil society to strengthen our ties.”

No further details have been provided so far about the meeting.

Discussions likely focused on Turkish-EU relations, identifying areas for progress, and addressing critical regional developments, including the Russia-Ukraine war, the situation in Gaza and Palestine, and the stability and reconstruction of Syria.

Cooperation on energy, regional security and migration could also be on the agenda.

Fidan was expected to reiterate Ankara's strategic goal of EU membership and highlight the importance of reviving the accession process, which has been frozen by political hurdles in recent years.

Türkiye has been a candidate for EU membership for over two decades, but talks stalled in 2016 over what Ankara says is the bloc’s “insistence on politicizing the issue.”

Türkiye suggests it has fulfilled most of the criteria for membership. Though the accession process stalled, the country has remained a key economic and defense partner for the 27-member bloc.

Fidan would underline the significance of convening the Türkiye-EU Association Council and High-Level Dialogue meetings, along with starting negotiations to update the Customs Union.

The need to modernize migration cooperation based on equitable burden-sharing and finalize the visa liberalization dialogue would also be on the table.

Fidan is likely to call for EU steps against terrorism and express Türkiye's readiness to cooperate in Syria's reconstruction where Ankara has urged the West, including the EU and the U.S. to lift the crippling sanctions imposed during earlier days of the civil war.

He could propose joint initiatives to ensure the safe, voluntary, and orderly return of Syrian refugees, numbering over 3 million in Türkiye.

The meeting follows prior engagements between Fidan and Kallas, including their first interaction at last December's NATO foreign ministers meeting, and subsequent discussions on Syria during meetings in Aqaba and Riyadh.

Türkiye-EU relations saw positive momentum in 2024, with milestones including Türkiye's participation in the EU foreign ministers' informal meeting in August and the inaugural Türkiye-EU High-Level Trade Dialogue in July.

This progress was further affirmed during recent visits by EU officials, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in December.