Türkiye’s foreign minister said the newly formed Gaza “Board of Peace” represents a historic opening to ease humanitarian suffering and lay the groundwork for lasting peace in the region.

Hakan Fidan wrote on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Thursday that the "Board of Peace," of which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also a founding member, offers a "historic opportunity" to alleviate the longstanding suffering of the people of Gaza, meet their humanitarian needs, and establish "a lasting and inclusive peace in the region."

He recounted that he attended the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace Charter for Gaza in Davos, Switzerland, on behalf of Erdoğan.

"We believe that by working shoulder to shoulder with the people of Gaza, the Board of Peace will play a strong role in shaping Gaza's future, helping the region stand back on its feet, and allowing peace to take root," Fidan noted.

He further reaffirmed Türkiye's resolve that a future is possible in which the voices of the people of Gaza are heard, their rights are safeguarded, and they can live in peace.

Last week, the White House announced the formation of the Board of Peace alongside the approval of a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, one of four bodies designated to manage the transitional phase in the enclave.

The creation of the board coincided with the launch of phase two of a cease-fire agreement, which halted Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 71,000 people and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.

The initiative is part of a 20-point plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump and adopted by the U.N. Security Council under Resolution 2803 last November.