Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told the closing ceremony of Antalya Diplomacy Forum in eponymous Turkish city on Sunday that the global diplomacy needed brave steps as the world went through a multi-polar transformation.

Fidan also spoke about Israel’s incursion into Syria and stated that they were holding talks with sides for de-escalation of conflict in Türkiye’s southern neighbor.

Answering a question on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's anticipated visit to Syria, Fidan said they were working on ensuring appropriate conditions and date for the visit.

On a question what Muslim countries can do more to stop Israel’s crimes against humanity in Gaza, Fidan said efforts were underway for further steps but it should be Europe and United States which throws more support to Israel to stop Israel.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...