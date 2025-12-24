A delegation from the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas held talks with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday in Ankara. Fidan and Hamas delegation leader Khalil al-Hayya discussed the second phase of a Gaza peace deal, Turkish sources said.

The talks included an exchange of views on phase two of the Gaza peace plan. Fidan emphasized that Türkiye continues to defend the rights of Palestinians "in the strongest manner on every platform," and briefed the delegation on Türkiye's ongoing efforts to address housing needs and provide humanitarian assistance in war-battered Gaza. The Hamas delegation, for its part, stated that it has fulfilled the conditions of the cease-fire but that Israel continues to carry out attacks on Gaza and its people.

They said this approach is aimed at preventing a transition to phase two of the peace plan. The delegation also said that 60% of the trucks permitted to enter Gaza carry commercial goods, stressing that the amount of humanitarian aid entering the enclave still falls short of meeting urgent needs. They highlighted ongoing shortages, particularly in basic necessities, medicines, shelter materials and fuel.

The meeting also addressed developments in the reconciliation process among Palestinian factions and the situation in the West Bank. During the discussions, Israel's practices in the West Bank were described as unacceptable.