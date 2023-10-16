Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Lebanon on Tuesday, upon invitation of Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of Lebanon Abdallah Rashid Bouhabib, media outlets reported.

Sources said Fidan and his Lebanese counterpart will discuss bilateral relations and “regional and international developments.”

It is Fidan’s second visit to the region as the Palestine-Israel conflict has raged since early October. Over the weekend, he traveled to Egypt where he held discussions with his Egyptian counterpart as Türkiye sought to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza through the Rafah border crossing.

Türkiye is among the few vocal opponents of Israel's attacks targeting civilians in the Gaza Strip and urges a two-state solution to permanently end the conflict. It also spearheads efforts for humanitarian aid for Gazans trapped in the enclave amid the ongoing conflict, especially after Israel cut off electricity and other vital resources.