Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan headed to Washington on Friday, along with counterparts in a contact group of Muslim states, to push the U.S. for a cease-fire in Gaza, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The group was formed last month at the extraordinary joint summit of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). It was assigned to take international action to stop the conflict in Gaza and help achieve lasting peace.

It includes officials from Türkiye, Jordan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Nigeria, Palestine and the OIC.

Over the past three weeks, the contact group has held meetings in Beijing, Moscow, London, Paris, Barcelona and New York, respectively. Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit also took part in the meetings.

In its talks so far, the delegation gave the message of starting a solution process – that will be carried out through U.N. parameters – for a permanent and fair peace after the cease-fire in Gaza.

They also called for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders.

The delegation emphasized that Israel cannot ensure the security of its citizens by shedding more blood and that Israel's security is only possible by making peace with Palestine.

Israel, it said, has clearly violated international law and that the silence of some countries in the face of this situation has shaken the trust in the international system and international law.

"All countries should distance themselves from Israel's lawless attitude and trampling on human values. Otherwise, they become accomplices to the crime," the delegation warned.

It also said that Israel's aggression increases the risk of regional and even global conflict, and pointed out that there is an increase in anti-Islamic and anti-Semitic actions.

The ministers will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and will also hold talks with think tank representatives and members of the press.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan too on Thursday voiced hope the group achieves a result in ending the U.S.’ pro-Israel stance on Gaza.

“With such a result, (Washington) can exert pressure on Israel for peace,” he said.

On Saturday, the delegation will meet with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly in Ottawa.

Israel resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

At least 17,177 Palestinians, 70% of whom are women and children, have been killed and more than 46,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, according to official figures.