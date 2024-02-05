Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who spearheads Türkiye's diplomatic efforts for a solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict, warns that the region might further witness an escalation of conflicts, in the wake of U.S. airstrikes on Iran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria.

"When you play with fire, that fire can turn into a blaze at any moment, becoming uncontrollable. We are facing a risk here, and the issue of uncontrollability stands before us as a threat,” Hakan Fidan said in an interview with broadcaster A Haber on Sunday. Noting that Türkiye is in constant talks with the United States and regional partners, Fidan said: "We need to avoid the spread (of confrontation) in the region. The situation is not good. We may face a bigger spread."

Underlining that the issue of Israel's security is constantly brought up in the world's public opinion, Fidan said that Israel prioritizes territorial expansion over security. He said Israel will feel secure after it stops "telling lies" to the international community and gives Palestinians their own state. Reiterating that regional countries have repeatedly stated that they are ready to take responsibility, Fidan said: "When we brought up the two-state solution (for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict) this time, the underlying factor was our proposal for a guarantor mechanism, making it distinct methodologically."

F-16 deals, NATO

Addressing questions about F-16 fighter jets in discussions with the U.S., he highlighted the inclusion of Sweden and Finland in NATO, emphasizing Türkiye's support during the process.

In late January, the U.S. State Department approved the pending $23 billion sale of F-16 aircraft and modernization kits to Türkiye, sending formal notification to Congress.

Fidan noted strategic security concerns between Türkiye, NATO and some member states, saying that counterterrorism efforts were prioritized in negotiations. He recalled that Türkiye's concerns over terrorism were first raised at the 2022 summit in Madrid involving President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and the leaders of Sweden and Finland.

Fidan underlined commitments against terrorist organizations like the PKK, YPG and Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), with assurances that NATO entrants would not support these groups. Mentioning Finland's NATO membership in April 2023, he referred to a trilateral summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius where discussions included lifting sanctions on Türkiye by NATO countries and supporting Ankara's European Union membership.

Fidan mentioned the pending approval of Sweden-related legislation by the Turkish Parliament and subsequent notification to the U.S. Congress, expressing confidence that the ongoing process would conclude upon the approval by President Joe Biden and deposition of the agreement with the host country.

The approval came after Türkiye submitted documents related to Sweden’s NATO membership protocol after it was ratified in late January by Parliament.

Discussing the ongoing situation with the U.S. F-35 fighter jet program and its impact on Türkiye's defense capabilities, Fidan said, "The F-35 problem arose as a reflection of Türkiye's removal from the program, its pursuit of developing its own defense capabilities and its political policy."

He emphasized Ankara's role beyond just a customer, saying: "We were not only participating as a customer in the F-35 program but also as a production partner. This situation has resulted in significant losses for Türkiye, both financially and in terms of our capacity." Fidan confirmed ongoing efforts to address these losses, saying, "Our relevant authorities are working diligently, particularly on recovering the financial damages incurred."

Regarding the potential impact on the power balance in the Aegean Sea, Fidan acknowledged that Greece, being a NATO member, is included in the list of countries slated to receive F-35s after production is complete. "Greece is expected to receive the F-35s sometime after 2030. We will closely monitor the situation and how the balance of power evolves in the meantime," he said.

Fidan further addressed the ongoing challenges in acquiring defense systems from Western countries, saying: "This situation has pushed Türkiye to explore alternative options. As part of our national foreign policy, we are obligated to secure our country by procuring all necessary systems and military equipment. Where we obtain these is, of course, at our own discretion."

"Following President Erdoğan's directive, we have begun implementing the layered air defense doctrine, which utilizes the domestically produced Hisar class low, medium and high-altitude air defense systems developed by Roketsan," he said. Commenting on the possibility of returning to the F-35 project, Fidan said: "This is a capability. If acquiring this capability is an addition without losing our other capabilities, why not?"

"However, if obtaining this capability comes with conditions such as giving up on other capabilities, adapting ourselves to different policies or any uncompromising conditions, then naturally, we will continue to explore other alternatives."

Situation in Gaza

Fidan highlighted the significant importance of the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) provisional measures decision in the genocide case against Israel. Expressing deep concern over the casualties and destruction caused by Israel’s bombings, he emphasized that over 2 million people in Gaza face hunger and diseases. Fidan condemned the situation in which people are being held hostage, infrastructure is being destroyed and access to essential resources is being denied. He underscored the urgent need to focus on halting the massacre and advocated for a shift to a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The key question is whether Israel can unequivocally say it is content with the 1967 borders and has no territorial ambitions beyond them, he said.

Balkan relations

Emphasizing the importance of continuous dialogue, Fidan discussed Türkiye's support for the Balkans. He said recent visits to Albania, Bulgaria and Romania reflect systematic efforts in Türkiye-Albania relations. He pointed to the exceptional level of relations with Bulgaria and highlighted positive developments, especially the democratic stance of the Bulgarian government.

Addressing Türkiye-Greece relations, Fidan acknowledged historical issues in the Aegean, emphasizing responsible management and positive diplomatic efforts. He outlined various areas of collaboration, including economic, tourism, education and cultural activities. Fidan also emphasized efforts to discuss chronic issues with a fresh perspective, focusing on military tension reduction and mutual agreements. He said the Cyprus issue remains a significant diplomatic focus, with an expanded approach to problem-solving.

EU accession

Addressing Türkiye's EU membership process, Fidan acknowledged the lengthy history of this journey, emphasizing the lessons learned from both the past and the present. He discussed the ongoing efforts to explore new approaches, parameters, discourses and policies regarding Ankara's EU path.

He underscored the crucial decision for the European Union, questioning whether the EU is genuinely willing to make Türkiye a member.

PKK, Syria

Fidan also warned that Türkiye may take further steps due to the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan’s (PUK) collaboration with the PKK in the northern Iraqi city of Sulaymaniyah.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the PUK's failure to distance itself from the PKK, he said Türkiye imposed restrictions, particularly in air transportation to Sulaymaniyah. He reiterated the call for the PUK to correct its course, cautioning that Türkiye may escalate actions if they persist.

Regarding Türkiye-Syria relations, Fidan criticized Syria's attempt to make diplomatic moves with preconditions. Türkiye advocates for Syria's territorial integrity within the Astana process. Fidan highlighted Ankara's commitment to dialogue while noting Syria's challenges in engaging due to external influences.