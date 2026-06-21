Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan welcomed U.S.-Iran talks in Switzerland but warned that resolving the differences between the two countries may take time, and Israel was “waiting” to undermine the deal to end the conflict.

Fidan was in Egypt over the weekend where he met Egyptian officials and attended a quadrilateral meeting with foreign ministers of Pakistan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Sunday’s talks were focused on U.S.-Iran negotiations, which unfolded around the same time in Switzerland.

The minister said he held a phone call on Sunday with U.S. special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff on U.S.-Iran talks and the matter was the main topic of the quadrilateral meeting.

He told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the U.S. and Iran had 60 days to discuss certain matters for permanent peace.

Some of these issues to be discussed are also technical matters, particularly issues related to nuclear matters. Teams need to work on these issues. Teams also need to work on matters related to sanctions. A mechanism for preventing conflict needs to be established. All of these are somewhat technical issues. However, political will has been demonstrated on the important matters. We understand that. In the coming days, I believe they will overcome these problems through intensive efforts,” he said.

Fidan, in the meantime, urged caution about “two things” on the issue. “The issues (U.S. and Iran) are discussing are truly important issues. Resolving their details, the technical details, may not be easy. We may see bottlenecks from time to time. We need to be prepared for this. Secondly, of course, there is always Israel waiting in the corner, ready to try to sabotage the issues whenever it finds an opportunity,” he warned.

On his talks in Cairo, Fidan said that the past two days saw a very intensive round of diplomatic contacts.

“Yesterday, we held an important meeting. First, as soon as we arrived, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United States held an important discussion on Libya. While discussing Libya, we also had the opportunity to bring up other issues related to the Mediterranean. We were also able to raise some issues concerning Africa. There was a very good exchange of views among the four countries. There were discussions that led us to reach certain understandings on certain issues. Today, early in the morning, we were received by President Sissi. We had the opportunity to hear from him about the positive outcomes of the format we have created by coming together as these four countries. We also had the opportunity to convey our president’s messages and greetings to him. Later, as the foreign ministers of the four countries, we had a long working session here today,” he said.

“Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Egypt and Pakistan, these four countries are truly major countries of the region, countries with capacity and responsibility. They have large populations, vast geographies and significant capabilities. Of course, taking ownership of the problems in our region, and for these four countries to assume responsibility for the region’s political, security-related and economic challenges, seek solutions, make regional efforts and mobilize international efforts toward resolving these issues, this is currently the greatest focus of the four countries,” he added.

Fidan said a pressing matter at hand was the future of a “post-war region.” He underlined that the region should not be forced to impose a vision influenced by outside forces.

“As countries of the region, we are working to put forward a vision within the framework of international cooperation,” he said.