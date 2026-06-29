President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to discuss bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said Monday.

During the call, Erdoğan noted Türkiye aims to further strengthen relations with Germany and underlined the importance of continuing mutual steps to advance cooperation between the two countries.

The leaders also discussed the NATO leaders' summit scheduled to be held in Ankara. Erdoğan said Türkiye expects the summit to demonstrate a strong will to strengthen Europe's defense within NATO while preserving the transatlantic bond.

Erdoğan also stressed thatTürkiye was making intensive efforts to help bring Russia's war against Ukraine to an end through a lasting peace. He said Ankara was continuing work to revive negotiations and restart the diplomatic process between Moscow and Kyiv.

Türkiye has maintained contacts with both Russia and Ukraine throughout the war and has repeatedly offered to facilitate talks aimed at ending the conflict.