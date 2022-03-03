A "Goodness Truck" carrying humanitarian aid material sent by Turkey has helped displaced civilians in northwestern Syria's opposition bastion Idlib.

Various foundations, associations and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in Turkey carry out humanitarian aid campaigns for the people in the region. The humanitarian aid materials collected in these campaigns are delivered to the people in Idlib.

Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) teams from northeastern Turkey's border province Kars loaded various food, clothing, firewood and household goods into a truck called the "Goodness Truck" as part of their aid campaign carrying the slogan: "Goodness will warm the world."

Aid such, as blankets, food, flour, beds, carpets and coal, delivered to Idlib by this truck made the victims smile.

Again in Kars, toys collected from philanthropists within the framework of the social responsibility project carried out by volunteers with the slogan "Give me a toy" were distributed to children in Idlib.

The IHH and a team of volunteers handed out toys to children who had lost their parents in the villages, played games and shared their joy while distributing the aid to families.

The volunteer team from Kars distributed gifts such as bracelets and hairpins to the children. They also raised the children's spirits by taking the time to paint with the youngsters.

Şahin Cevensin, chair of the IHH's Kars branch, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that with the campaign launched by the IHH, they collected humanitarian aid materials from many provinces of Turkey for the victims of the war in Syria.

Expressing their happiness to be involved in such a work, Cevensin said: "As the Kars IHH, we came here. We are here to distribute the flour, food and clothing items, coal, bedding and blankets in the Goodness Truck. We toured a few of the dozens of camps, distributed our coals, and held activities that would make the children happy. Turkey will continue to stand by the oppressed, as it always has."

Fatih Taş, a volunteer of the "Give me a toy" social responsibility project, explained that their goal is to make children affected by the civil war happy.

Stating that they had a good time with the children in Syria, Taş said: "We held our event today in Idlib, Syria, outside the borders of Turkey. There are tent cities, orphan schools where orphans stay, we visited these places. We gave the children here as much candy, biscuits, fruits, toys as we could. We did activities revolving around painting with them, we had a good time."

Stating that they are everywhere there are children and try to put a smile on their face, Taş said: "For us, it does not matter where the child victims are, their religion, language or race. Children are innocent to us and deserve to be made happy all the time. This time, we made our brothers happy here. I hope we will do our best to make other brothers happy at other times."

Snowfall and cold weather have made the situation difficult in Idlib's tent camps, with strong winds causing destruction. In freezing temperatures, children huddle together to keep themselves warm, burning pieces of plastic, old shoes and scraps of wood they collect for kindling.

Living in a region where temperatures can drop to minus 5 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit), the victims of the civil war are unable to purchase fuel and are resorting to burning their clothes to heat their tents.

Turkish aid agencies and NGOs continue to assist those in urgent need in northwestern Syria. Many Turkish NGOs and state agencies, including the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) and the IHH, continue to provide vital humanitarian aid and conduct humanitarian efforts in the region, which hosts nearly 4 million people.

The Idlib region is home to nearly 2.8 million displaced people and is the last Syrian enclave to oppose the Bashar Assad regime in Damascus.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia in March 2020. However, the Assad regime has consistently violated the cease-fire terms, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.