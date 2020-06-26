President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a phone call Friday, as the Greek Prime Minister’s office reported.
The two leaders agreed to keep the communication channels between their countries open.
They also discussed COVID-19 measures and the steps to open borders and tourism routes.
Greece and Turkey are at odds over various decades-old issues ranging from mineral rights in the East Mediterranean to the ethnically split Cyprus.
Turkey's ambassador to Athens Burak Özügergin said this week that Ankara is open to discussing its differences with Greece, and the two neighboring countries can resolve issues such as rights over natural resources in the Eastern Mediterranean and the split of the island of Cyprus within the context of the United Nations charter.
Mitsotakis also earlier this month expressed his readiness to discuss the delimitation of maritime zones with Turkey.
“Greece is always open to a dialogue with Turkey to delimitate the maritime zones,” Mitsotakis told an economic forum in the capital Athens.
