Turkey's Consulate General in New York welcomed the city's Muslim community for the Turkish House's (Türkevi) first iftar, a dinner to mark the breaking of the daily fast during Ramadan.

Located across the United Nations headquarters in New York, the Turkish House was inaugurated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sept. 20, 2021.

Hosted by New York Consul General Reyhan Özgür, the iftar was attended by many Muslim guests living in the city, as well as foreign diplomats and Muslim police officials from the New York Police Department.

Many consuls working in New York and leaders of different religions also came for the iftar.

Near Washington, D.C., excitement for this year's first iftar was also experienced at the Diyanet Center of America (DCA). Many Muslims living in Washington and its surrounding states gathered at the DCA to break their first Ramadan fast. After the iftar, Muslims prayed at the mosque and performed Tarawih, a voluntary prayer exclusive to Ramadan evenings.