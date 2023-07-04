Türkiye and Hungary's top diplomats are holding regular consultations regarding Sweden's NATO membership, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

"In the coming days as well communication will continue to be close and continuous with the Turkish Foreign Minister," Szijjarto said.

"If there is a shift (in Türkiye's stance), then, of course, we will keep the promise that Hungary will not hold up any country in terms of (NATO) membership," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news conference in Budapest, broadcast on his Facebook page.

Sweden and its neighbor Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment and applied to join NATO in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Finland formally joined the bloc in April.

Earlier on Tuesday Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan voiced his country's reluctance to let Sweden into NATO and called on Sweden to fulfill its commitments under a deal it struck last year in Madrid aimed at addressing Ankara's security concerns.

It is not clear from a strategic and security perspective whether Sweden’s membership into NATO would be beneficial or prove to be a burden for the alliance, Fidan said.

Türkiye has delayed its final approval to Sweden’s membership in NATO, accusing the country of being too lenient toward anti-Islamic demonstrations as well as terrorist entities.

Recently, on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, Swedish police allowed the burning of the Quran outside a mosque in central Stockholm, citing "freedom of speech" after a court overturned a ban on a similar Quran burning.

Although Sweden's prime minister said on Friday that Prime Minister Viktor Orban had assured him that Budapest would not delay the Nordic country's NATO accession, Hungary's parliament has not put the ratification on its agenda this week before the summer break. The parliament will hold its last meeting on Friday. The ratification process has been stranded in parliament since last July.