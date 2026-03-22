Türkiye’s intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın met with members of Hamas’ political bureau in Istanbul to discuss Israel’s continued attacks on Palestinians and violations of Gaza cease-fire, security sources said Sunday.

The talks focused on Israel’s actions in Gaza and across the region, with participants emphasizing unity against what they described as occupation and destabilization policies. Officials stressed that no “fait accompli” would be accepted.

Discussions also addressed the second phase of the Gaza cease-fire agreement reached in October last year, highlighting the need to halt attacks and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid. Concerns were raised over Israel’s failure to meet obligations under the first phase of the deal.

At least 677 Palestinians have been killed and 1,813 injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip since the cease-fire, according to the territory’s Health Ministry.

The cease-fire halted Israel's two-year war that has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and injured over 171,000 since October 2023, along with widespread destruction of about 90% of civilian infrastructure.

The meeting further reviewed rising settler violence in the West Bank and increasing pressure by Israeli forces on Palestinians, exploring possible responses.

Hamas representatives thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for Türkiye’s efforts to support peace in Gaza, while sources said Ankara would continue intensifying its diplomatic efforts to achieve a lasting cease-fire.