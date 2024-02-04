As Türkiye exerted efforts for a solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, its intelligence chief came together with one of the key figures of the resistance movement Hamas. National Intelligence Organization (MIT) director Ibrahim Kalın held talks with Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Qatar's capital Doha on Saturday.

The meeting focused on issues related to the latest developments in Gaza, prisoner exchange, a cease-fire and ways to end the blockade, according to security sources. The meeting also addressed the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people and emphasized the importance of establishing an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital as a foundation for stability in the region.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7 that killed more than 27,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 66,452 following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

MIT is among the Turkish agencies playing a role in the resolution of the lingering conflict. It was instrumental in a deal for the exchange of hostages between Hamas and Israel last year. In Türkiye, the agency uncovered several networks formed by Mossad to gather intelligence on Palestinians in Türkiye for possibly carrying out attacks against them by Israelis.

Türkiye is a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, as well as reconciliation between Fatah and Hamas. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has brought together Haniyeh and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas last year. Haniyeh himself was in Ankara last month where he was received by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Istanbul served as a base for Hamas political leaders before the Oct. 7 conflict. Haniyeh himself has been a frequent visitor to the country.

Türkiye was about to take steps to normalize relations with Israel but backtracked after Tel Aviv launched its renewed violence against the Palestinians. A chief supporter of Hamas, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan remains firm in his support of the Palestinian cause and, unlike most Western leaders, describes Hamas as a resistance group defending the Palestinian territories. Ankara seeks to mediate efforts for a humanitarian pause to the conflict and permanent peace in the long run. Türkiye's policy is a two-state solution to the conflict, which includes Israel's recognition of a fully independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, before Israel advanced its illegal settlement policies, capturing more and more Palestinian lands. Hakan Fidan himself is at the forefront of Türkiye's efforts for a solution to the conflict. He is part of a delegation of foreign ministers from the Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries formed to address the issue and took part in the delegation's visits to countries from Norway to the United States for diplomatic efforts to that extent.

Erdoğan stepped up his criticism of the Israeli administration as casualties mounted in Gaza. Most recently, the president described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the "Führer of the present-day" and lamented the international community "watching only in the face of barbaric acts of Netanyahu and his crew amounting to genocide against the Palestinian people."

"We are watching those supporting Israel unconditionally. Those turning a blind eye to the massacres today will regret it tomorrow. The Western countries failed the test on Gaza. They lost their credibility. The fascist mindset of those claiming to advocate democracy surfaced. They ignored the murders of women and infants," he said in January. In December, Erdoğan compared Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler. "They used to denounce Hitler. You are no different than Hitler. Hitler was not as rich as them. They have every kind of support from the West, from the United States. They have killed more than 20,000 Gazans," Erdoğan said.