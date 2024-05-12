Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalın held a meeting with Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Doha on Sunday.

The meeting comes as Israel ramped up Sunday its brutal attacks across Gaza and its southern city of Rafah, in particular.

During the meeting, a Hamas delegation led by Haniyeh expressed their satisfaction with Türkiey's initiatives in the negotiations with Israel.

They also exchanged views on the current state of negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group and cease-fire efforts.

The Hamas leadership informed Kalın that the ball was in Israel's court to achieve a full cease-fire in the Palestinian enclave, where over 35,000 people have died since Oct. 7.

At the meeting in the Qatari capital, both delegations agreed on the immediate need to allow urgent humanitarian aid into Gaza, which faces famine amid an Israeli chokehold on key border crossings.