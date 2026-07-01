Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalın discussed strengthening security and intelligence cooperation between Türkiye and Iraq during talks with Iraqi officials, according to statements released Tuesday.

Iraqi President Nizar Amedi received Kalın, head of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), in the capital Baghdad, the Iraqi Presidency’s press office said in a written statement.

The meeting at the Iraqi Presidency addressed regional and international developments, as well as efforts to strengthen cooperation between Iraq and Türkiye in security and intelligence, the statement said.

Amedi said dialogue and mutual understanding are essential to resolving crises and stressed the importance of joint efforts to protect shared security against cross-border threats and create a more stable environment in the region.

Kalın said Türkiye is determined to maintain coordination and cooperation with Iraq in all fields, adding that Ankara aims to further develop working mechanisms between the relevant institutions of the two neighboring countries.

As part of his talks in Baghdad, Kalın also met with Faiq Zaidan, head of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council.

According to a written statement from the council, the meeting focused on counterterrorism files related to threats to regional security, as well as improving intelligence and information sharing.

Kalın also met with National Security Adviser Basim al-Badri in Baghdad.

He later held talks with Mohammed al-Halbousi, leader of the Taqaddum Party. According to a statement from Halbousi’s press office, the meeting addressed regional and international developments, as well as ways to improve Iraq-Türkiye relations, particularly in the field of security.

The sides also stressed the importance of supporting the new Iraqi government’s efforts to track fugitives wanted on corruption charges who are abroad and secure their extradition to Iraq.

Kalın also discussed improving security cooperation between Iraq and Türkiye with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Parliament Speaker’s press office, the meeting covered regional and international developments.

The sides reviewed ways to enhance cooperation between Iraq and Türkiye, particularly in security, and discussed mechanisms that would serve the common interests of the two countries while supporting regional security and stability.

Kirkuk visit

Kalın also visited the Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Wednesday, where he inspected the historic Kirkuk Citadel.

He was welcomed at Kirkuk International Airport by Kirkuk Governor and Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITC) President Mohammed Saman Agha.

Kalın’s first stop in the city was Kirkuk Citadel, where he carried out inspections and visited the Turkish martyrs’ cemetery.

He later visited the ITC headquarters and met with Turkmen officials.

Kalın also held talks with Saman Agha at the Kirkuk Governor’s Office.