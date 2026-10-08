The head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Ibrahim Kalın, met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in Ankara to discuss bilateral security cooperation, the integration of former SDF elements, counterterrorism efforts and regional stability, Turkish security sources said Thursday.

Kalın held talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in the Turkish capital Ankara, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and coordinating efforts to address regional security challenges.

According to Turkish security sources, the meeting covered Türkiye-Syria relations, potential areas of cooperation, ties with neighboring countries and measures aimed at promoting regional stability.

The officials also reviewed the status of the integration process following the dissolution of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), while emphasizing the importance of maintaining close coordination in the fight against terrorist organizations, including Daesh.

The discussions addressed continued Israeli attacks in southern Syria and their implications for the country's security and territorial integrity.

Kalın and al-Shaibani also examined the impact of the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria, particularly the potential benefits for rebuilding and strengthening the country's defense capabilities.

The talks come as Ankara and Damascus seek to consolidate security cooperation following the dissolution of the YPG-dominated SDF and its integration into Syrian state institutions.

The integration process stems from agreements reached between the Syrian government and the SDF in March 2025 and January 2026, aimed at bringing armed groups, security structures and civilian institutions under central government authority.

In August, the SDF leadership announced that the integration of its military, security and administrative structures had been completed. Türkiye subsequently welcomed the group's dissolution, describing it as an important development for Syria's stability and territorial unity.

Ankara considers the YPG the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group, which has waged a decadeslong insurgency against the Turkish state. Türkiye has consistently called for a unified Syrian army and the elimination of armed groups operating outside Damascus' authority.

The meeting also followed heightened Turkish concerns over Israeli military operations in Syria. During a visit to Damascus in September, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accused Israel of undermining the country's stability and targeting its military capabilities.